Tom Brady Skips F1 in Vegas to Jetboard In Miami

Tom Brady was one of the many celebrities slated to appear at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. The Future Hall of Famer bailed at the last minute — but not before sending a good luck message to American-born driver Logan Sargeant.

Brady FaceTimed with the 22-year-old driver ahead of Saturday’s race.

“Hi Tom, how’s it going?” Sargeant says in the video posted on the Williams Racing X account. “I heard you were meant to be with us here in Vegas, but we’ll do you proud.”

Brady didn’t give a reason for his absence, but he promised he’d be cheering on Sargeant from afar.

“Unfortunately I just couldn’t make it, but I’m definitely going to be watching and pulling for you, my man,” Brady said. “You had a great qualifying, and I know you’re ready to go.”

Where Was Tom Brady?

Turns out, Brady missed the event because water sports in Miami sounded way more fun than auto racing in Vegas. (And after everything that went down leading up to the race, he probably made the right call.)

TB12 was spotted zipping around on a jet board near his Miami beach home. A jetboard is essentially a motorized surfboard that doesn’t require waves or a current.

In Tom’s defense, though, he did host the 25th Annual Best Buddies Gala in Miami on Friday night, where he received the Spirit of Leadership Award. So he did have a legitimate obligation — other than just playing around in the water.

Sargeant — F1’s first American driver since Alexander Rossi drove for Marussia in 2015 — told Brady he was excited for an opportunity to bring the sport to Vegas.

“Yeah amazing,” Brady responded. “I know this is a huge race for you, big, kind of milestone moment for you in your career.

“Take it all in, my man. You don’t get this too often. I know you got a big, bright future ahead. Make the most of it, and just go kick some ass. Enjoy it. Give it your best shot, and whatever happens, you just got to learn from it.”

Sargeant finished 16th in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

