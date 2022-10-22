An American In F1: Logan Sergeant Will Drive For Williams In 2023… If He Has The Super License Points

Williams Racing has announced its second driver for 2023 and it’s none other than US-born Logan Sargeant.

The Stars and Stripes are back in F1… if Sargeant has the Super License points.

Williams team principal Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will partner with Alex Albon next season during a press conference on Saturday.

"After Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year"



Jost Capito says @LoganSargeant will race in F1 for @WilliamsRacing next season if he gets enough super license points pic.twitter.com/lg4OePgSkT — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2022

“We feel (Sargeant) is ready to race under the condition that he has enough Super License points after Abu Dhabi,” Caputi said.

If that condition is met, Sargeant will be the first American driver to race in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi drove for Marussia in 2015.

Sargeant is part of Williams Driver Academy and has had a strong season in Formula 2. He is currently P3 in the drivers’ standings ahead of the series’ final round in Abu Dhabi. That would be enough for a Super License, but he does have competition nipping at his heels.

Williams plans to play it safe by having him drive in additional practice sessions and the young drivers’ test which is also in Abu Dhabi.

Logan Sargeant took part in FP1 for Williams on Friday and will be in their car for the 2023 season if he amasses enough Super License points. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sargeant Is An Exciting Choice For Williams

Williams has lost out on some of the more proven drivers who were on the market to replace current driver Nicholas Latifi, but Sargeant is a more than capable driver. Plus they’ve already invested money in him.

The biggest plus is that he’s an American. Williams is a British team owned by an American investment firm. Having an American driver in one car could open additional sponsorship opportunities.

Announcing the decision at Circuit of the Americas is kind of a no-brainer.

As the sport continues to increase in popularity, Williams is going to benefit from being the first team since the stateside surge in popularity to throw an American in an F1 car full-time.

If Sargeant is on the grid, he will have lots of fans at the three US races on the schedule, especially the Miami Grand Prix, as he hails from Ft. Lauderdale.

Hopefully, he’ll secure the Super License points. Otherwise, we could have another Colton Herta situation on our hands.

