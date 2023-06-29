Tom Brady Schools Kids In Football At Charity Event; Eli Manning, Odell Beckham, More Stars Show Up For Fundraiser

Videos by OutKick

NFL legend Tom Brady is constantly looking for a challenge. Attending a Fanatics fundraiser event on Tuesday, Brady spent time with the children in attendance and threw the ball around, a rare sighting post-retirement.

Brady received high grades for his defensive skills as he was shown picking off kids’ passes — lessons straight out of the School of Hard Knocks.

Charity event or not, the GOAT thinks you gotta be the best to beat the best.

WATCH:

Tom Brady spending time at a local Boys & Girls club ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lM8nJayt9C — TB EGO  (@TomBradyEgo) June 27, 2023

Brady attended the Fanatics charity event at the Boys & Girls Club in Miami, while other sports stars appeared at other fundraiser locations.

New Baltimore Raven Odell Beckham, Jr. joined Brady in Miami for the event.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Celtics star Jayson Tatum made cameos at the Fanatics event in Boston.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson appeared at the charity event in New York with rapper Lil Baby.

New York Giants all-timer and potential Hall of Famer Eli Manning showed up at the Fanatics event. They appeared on CBS’ Morning Show alongside Fanatics founder Michael Rubin to promote the fundraising event.

Rubin spearheads “Merch Madness,” a campaign to serve 100,000 underprivileged children with $20 million of gifted merchandise.