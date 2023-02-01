Reactions Pour In After Tom Brady Retires

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady’s NFL career is over, and reactions are pouring in from across the internet.

The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he’s officially retiring, and this time, he won’t be changing his mind.

After 23 insane seasons in the league, Tom Brady is riding off into the sunset.

Tom Brady left his mark on a lot of people.

It didn’t take long at all for reactions to immediately pour in after Brady decided to hang up his cleats. It’s obvious from the response from people online that Brady is going to be very missed on Sundays.

Check out some of the best ones below.

The greatest to ever do it. https://t.co/YBxsv4QY0e — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 1, 2023

Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career, @TomBrady, we love you!



🐐 https://t.co/CmbPDHKEjf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 1, 2023

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Thank you for being an inspiration to me and so many others. Congrats @TomBrady! https://t.co/qhaYbVN1jC — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) February 1, 2023

Going to miss watching this guy play… Humble in victory, gracious in defeat



and honest and emotional in retirement https://t.co/byo3L8v2H0 — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) February 1, 2023

Love you Thomas ❤️ https://t.co/CxvmNMPs6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady's 23-year NFL career:



* 7x Super Bowl champion

* 5x Super Bowl MVP

* 3x NFL MVP

* 6x All Pro

* 15x Pro Bowler

* Most passing TDs ever (649)

* Most passing yards ever (89,214)

* Most wins in NFL history (251)



Played until age-45, like he said he would years ago. pic.twitter.com/DPqGcdifMl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady just announced his retirement. Again. This one feels like it will last. On @FoxNews discussing now. https://t.co/D2W50cGR7t — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady shared a few dozen photos on his IG story after his retirement announcement. Here were some of the Patriots-related ones: pic.twitter.com/RpQGNOWhSO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 1, 2023

♥️ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2023

Legendary!!!! It was a Pleasure to Watch #Goat https://t.co/ENdyk23PHM — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 1, 2023

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

Some people had jokes.

While there were a lot of emotional reactions to Tom Brady retiring, it wasn’t all serious. Some people used the situation to crack a few jokes.

Cap pic.twitter.com/aSzMzqEJfF — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) February 1, 2023

Tom Brady had an incredible career, and after more than two decades of playing on Sundays, he’s decided that it’s time for the next step in life. It should be a ton of fun to see what he does with Fox in retirement. He dominated the greatest sports league in the world.

Twitter users and the sports world reacts to Brady retiring. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Something tells me he’s going to have success on TV and whatever he might decide to try his hand at next. Guys like Brady are just built to win.