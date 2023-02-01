Reactions Pour In After Tom Brady Retires

Videos by OutKick
Tom Brady’s NFL career is over, and reactions are pouring in from across the internet.
The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he’s officially retiring, and this time, he won’t be changing his mind.
After 23 insane seasons in the league, Tom Brady is riding off into the sunset.
Tom Brady left his mark on a lot of people.
It didn’t take long at all for reactions to immediately pour in after Brady decided to hang up his cleats. It’s obvious from the response from people online that Brady is going to be very missed on Sundays.
Check out some of the best ones below.
Some people had jokes.
While there were a lot of emotional reactions to Tom Brady retiring, it wasn’t all serious. Some people used the situation to crack a few jokes.
Tom Brady had an incredible career, and after more than two decades of playing on Sundays, he’s decided that it’s time for the next step in life. It should be a ton of fun to see what he does with Fox in retirement. He dominated the greatest sports league in the world.
Something tells me he’s going to have success on TV and whatever he might decide to try his hand at next. Guys like Brady are just built to win.
One CommentLeave a Reply
I was at the game on 9/23/2001 when he replaced Bledsoe and you immediately saw his poise. I was there the next week for Brady-Manning I. If not for Tom Brady the Patriots may have 0 Super Bowl wins. Tom Brady’s career brought me a lot of joy being a former New Englander. I wish Tom the best! Go Patriots!