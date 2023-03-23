Tom Brady Responds To Gisele With Instagram Post About ‘Betrayal’

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady may have responded to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s bombshell interview with Vanity Fair on Wednesday.

It’s 2023, though. So, he may not have responded.

The former NFL QB took to Instagram Thursday and posted what may or may not be a passive aggressive retort to Gisele’s tell-all earlier this week.

In case you missed it, Bündchen told the publication that her and Brady’s divorce was essentially years in the making and had nothing to with his decision to unretire last spring.

Thursday, Brady posted a lengthy quote from everyone’s favorite author, Ralph Waldo Emerson!

“What is success?” the quote began. “To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.

“To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition.”

Here’s the full quote:

Tom Brady uses Emerson to take down Gisele Bündchen

A lot to digest there, a lot to break down.

Did I think I’d start my Thursday by analyzing a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote? Nope. I certainly did not.

But that’s why this job keeps your head on a swivel!

The obvious sentence to key in on here is the endure the betrayal of false friends line. Brady may be attempting to bury the lede there, but he ain’t fooling me. Not my first time analyzing passive aggressive social media posts, so Tom’s gonna have to do better to fool me.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Anyway, back to Gisele, who opened up to Vanity Fair (of course) about the divorce.

The main takeaway from Wednesday’s interview was the fact that she pretty fiercely pushed back against the rumor that she didn’t want her now-ex husband to un-retire from the NFL.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen told the outlet, adding that the rumors of her giving Brady an ultimatum were “very hurtful” and the “craziest thing I’d ever heard.”

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she added. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

This is obviously a developing story. Stay tuned for more Ralph Waldo Emerson quotes!