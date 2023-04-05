Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon Dating Rumor Takes Devastating Twist

Videos by OutKick

For those of you who have planted your flag firmly in the Tom Brady-Reese Witherspoon camp, I hope you have a good shovel.

I know this isn’t how any of us wanted to dive into a Wednesday night, but it is what it is: Brady and Witherspoon are NOT dating, reps from both parties confirmed to multiple outlets this week.

Not only that — they’ve never even met.

What a wet towel.

“Reps tell Page Six that the stars are not romantically involved — nor have they ever met,” the NY Post said Wednesday.

And if you don’t wanna believe the Post, that’s fine. Here’s everyone’s favorite checkout line magazine confirming the news.

“Witherspoon’s rep tells PEOPLE they are completely false. Brady’s rep also confirms the rumors are completely untrue. According to a source, the two have not even met.”

Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon would have been iconic.

Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are sadly not dating

Well, now what? Back to the drawing board, I reckon. Really thought we had some magic brewing here, but alas, it was just #fakenews.

Oh well.

For those who missed it, the Brady-Witherspoon rumor started last week when an anonymous tipster used the ultra-popular Instagram account Deuxmoi to stir the pot.

This person — who subtly used the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com — claimed to the account that an “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced.”

In case you’re not up to speed in the entertainment world, Reese and husband Jim Toth split in March — just months after Brady and Gisele hung it up.

The subject of the email was “Epic and unexpected celeb couple.”

And, boy, it certainly would have been. Sadly, though, it was always a pipe dream for us in the #content game and probably too good to be true.

The good news is Brady is reportedly back on the market and on the prowl, so it shouldn’t take long for one of these rumors to turn out true.

Stay tuned.