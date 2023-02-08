Videos by OutKick

Former Navy SEAL Chris Fettes was there when a military dog went after Tom Brady.

Several years ago, the now-retired NFL QB revealed that he got bit by a dog following a SEAL Team 6 hostage rescue exercise at Gillette Stadium.

I spoke with former ST6 operator Chris Fettes on “American Joyride” about how it all went down with Tom Brady, and the details didn’t disappoint. Dive in below!

I will have a full interview coming out with Fettes in a few weeks that I can’t encourage you all enough to check out. His life story is insanely powerful, and while this Tom Brady situation is fun, the full interview is even better.

