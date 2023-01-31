Former Marine Talks Harrowing Details Of Afghanistan Evacuation | American Joyride

Videos by OutKick

Former Marine Chad Robichaux joined American Joyride to talk about the horrific and harrowing collapse of Afghanistan.

When the Biden administration ordered a complete withdrawal after decades of war, tens of thousands of people were on the verge of being stranded under the rule of the Taliban.

That’s when Robichaux and his friends leaped into action to save his interpreter Aziz and more than 10,000 other people. I spoke with the former Marine about his rescue efforts in Afghanistan and also the rescue of Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall in Ukraine. Check out the full interview below.

For those of you interested in more of Robichaux’s story, you can check out his book “Saving Aziz, How the Mission to Help One became a Calling to Save Thousands.”

You can also check out more episodes of “American Joyride” below. There’s no better look at unfiltered stories of heroism on the internet!