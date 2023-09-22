Tom Brady Will Have You Ready To Run Through Wall While Explaining How He’d Create Enemies In Head To Get Motivated

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady’s ability to throw a football certainly played a major role in him winning seven Super Bowl rings during his career, but you don’t just become arguably the greatest quarterback of all time without having an all-time-great mindset.

Brady sat down with Patrick Bet-David at the 2023 VAULT Conference earlier in the week and peeled back the layers a bit when it comes to how he motivated himself throughout his 335-game career.

Tom Brady Thrived While Being Angry

The secret for Brady was creating enemies in his head by looking for little things to get him angry. As he explained, getting angry was good for him, and his patented move of screaming ‘let’s fu-king go’ when he took the field was really him saying ‘let’s go kick some ass.’

“You’ve got to create a lot of different emotions to heighten your sense of awareness and focus,” Brady explained. “For me, anger was good. Anger was good because it was motivating. The more I could create an enemy, the more I wanted to go out and kill those guys.”

The former QB got so into his message about motivation he started gritting his teeth on stage. His explanation will have you ready to run through a brick wall, build the brick wall back up, and then run through it again.

Tom Brady wants to play so bad pic.twitter.com/BRuRuqqPU8 — OutKick (@Outkick) September 21, 2023

Whether or not 46-year-old Brady legitimately wants to give it one more shot on the gridiron is up for debate, but one thing is abundantly clear after watching this speech, and that is the man has not lost any of his intensity or competitive spirit.

Maybe less time worrying about airlines and more time motivating people, Mr. Brady.