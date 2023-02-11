Lawrence Taylor Says Tom Brady Isn’t the GOAT, But His Former Rival QB Is

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady has officially retired —it actually feels real this time — and it’s almost unanimous in sports circles the 7-time Super Bowl Champion is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player of all time, firmly disagrees with Brady getting lauded as the GOAT.

In a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, the Hall of Famer who was a nightmare for opposing signal callers during his remarkable career, made his case for one of his former rivals as the true GOAT.

Joe Montana > Tom Brady



‘the greatest quarterback ever? i’m still with Joe Montana. Tom Brady got all the rules on his side.’ — Lawrence Taylor (@LT_56) pic.twitter.com/F4dSCdUjo8 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 7, 2023

Joe Montana.

Taylor cited how the rule changes to protect quarterbacks in today’s NFL has made Brady’s path easier.

“Joe Montana is still my man,” Taylor said. “Still my man. You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady. … Listen, Tom Brady got all the rules on his side. You can’t touch him. You can’t touch him. If you hit him, if you breathe on him, they’re gonna throw a flag.

“I don’t understand how he drops back eight yards, and he sits in a little cocoon, and they’re not sending people at him. Why is the defense not sending people?”

Man, let me tell you something. … If I’m playing, I’m hitting him every play. Even if I had to just pat him on the ass, I was right there beside you, brother.” Lawrence Taylor on Tom Brady

Tom Brady vs. Joe Montana

While Taylor makes a point — and there’s no denying Montana is one of the best quarterbacks of all time — Brady clearly takes the GOAT crown.

The numbers and accolades speak for themselves.

In his 23-year career, Brady won seven Super Bowls, was named Super Bowl MVP five times and owns three MVP awards. He also holds the NFL records for all-time passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649).

On the other hand, Montana has four Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVPs and two MVP awards. His 40,551 passing yards rank 22nd all-time, and his 273 touchdown passes are 19th.

Taylor is entitled to his opinion, but it isn’t even close. Montana was one of the best, but Tom Brady is undoubtedly the GOAT.