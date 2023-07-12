Tom Brady-Kim Kardashian Rumors Ramp Up After Leaked Party Picture

Videos by OutKick

Sound the alarms and stop what you’re doing — we may have visual confirmation of Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian from Michael Rubin’s White Party.

And, as they say, now we go.

Brady and Kardashian rumors were white hot last week after the two were reportedly all over each other at Rubin’s pre-Fourth of July party, something I said we should all be rooting for.

All we needed was a smoking gun. A little tease. Something to latch on to and hold our attentions.

Thanks to one Instagram snitch, we may have just gotten it.

This below picture comes courtesy of the ultra-popular gossip account Deuxmoi. Now, is this account always right? Nope. But, it has hit some home runs in the past, including nailing the Taylor Swift-Matty Healy five minute relationship a few months ago.

But when it gets some intel that they feel is worth posting, they post the hell out of it. And it appears this Brady-Kim K. picture was vetted enough to be pushed through to the world.

“I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy, but I do have a photo of them together lol,” the mysterious user said.

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian rumors heat up

There you have it, world. Do with that information what you wish.

Now, I feel like that’s pretty clearly Tom Brady. There are a couple non-believers in the comments, but most agree that it’s Brady.

Some, however, are questioning if that’s Kim Kardashian, and that’s fair.

So, here’s Kim’s outfit from Rubin’s party:

Seems like a pretty easy game of connect the dots to me. Don’t know what those two were talking about in that above picture, but hopefully this leak is just the start of a beautiful new era.

The summer of Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian. That’s what I hope we forever call the Summer of 2023 when we tell our kids about it someday.

Anyway, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled and ears open from here on out.

Reports say Tom was wining and dining dozens of women at the party, but I’m gonna hitch my wagon to the Kardashian train until I’m told otherwise.

You’re welcome to join me. I hear that train never derails!