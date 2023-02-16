Who Had Tom Brady As A Cat Guy? Retired QB Must Be Bored, Adopts Two Kittens

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady’s retirement is still just weeks old, but he’s already showing signs of boredom.

On Wednesday, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced that his family adopted two Siamese-mix kittens.

Exciting stuff!

“Vivi wins again,” Brady wrote in the Instagram story referencing his daughter. “This is what my mornings are like now. They are in good, loving hands.”

While Brady no longer has to worry about getting sacked by opposing NFL quarterbacks, he will in fact have to worry about getting pounced by these two adorable creatures.

There’s also liter box changing and what not, but I assume he has people who handle that kind of stuff for him.

Brady tagged the Humane Society of Tampa on Instagram and wrote, “they are in good loving hands” which hints at where the GOAT chose to adopt from.

Is this perhaps a slick tactic to win back Gisele? Only time will tell.

Tom Brady lost significant weight following divorce

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady lost 15 pounds during the final months of his relationship with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last year, and former QB’s coach Clyde Christensen admitted he was “worried about him.”

“He lost that weight. It was very stressful,” Christensen told The Tampa Bay Times. Christensen left the Bucs after five years and retired from the NFL last week.

“He battled and he hurt, but he put on the brave face and did it again. You’ve got a bunch of folks depending on you. I have an unbelievable respect for what Tom did this year. Off-the-charts amount of respect for him just managing things.”

Brady never truly looked like himself on the field during the 2022 season, which eventually came to an end after the first-round playoff loss to the Cowboys.

The couple was reportedly working through divorce proceedings behind closed doors. They apparently decided to call it quits when Brady un-retired back in March, angering Gisele to the point of no return.

Brady left Bucs training camp in August for 11 days to try and reconcile with his former wife, but it was to no avail.

Now, he’s Tampa’s most popular cat dad.