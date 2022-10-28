Tom Brady Can’t Stop Screaming At Bucs Linemen

Tom Brady has been visibly livid with his team, playing against the Ravens on Thursday night. Not only has the offense failed to get any semblance of a run game going (averaging a measly 2.9 yards per rush against Baltimore), but the offensive line keeps forcing the 45-year-old QB to run for his life.

During the third quarter, Brady started venting some frustrations with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and backup Blaine Gabbert on the sideline.

Suddenly, the GOAT got up and walked over to center Robert Hainsey and gave him plenty of lip as the lineman brushed off his QB’s critique and walked away.

‘MORE F-BOMBS THAN TOUCHDOWNS’: TOM BRADY EXPLAINS SIDELINE MELTDOWN

WATCH:

Brady goes over to yell on camera at Hainsey.



Ryan Jenkins gets up and walks off like “he’s your problem, Rob!”



😂😂😂😂 #Bucs pic.twitter.com/quCPyvKM55 — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) October 28, 2022

The second-year lineman should be used to it by now. Hainsey was front and center when TB12 went off on the entire O-line unit during Week 6’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady unleashed an expletive-filled motivational speech: telling his guys that they’re way f***ing better than their sub-par play.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

In the second quarter of Thursday’s game, Brady became the most-sacked QB in NFL history with 555, passing Ben Roethlisberger on the list. Baltimore’s Justin Houston got the honorary sack on Brady.

The Ravens took a 17-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Brady sacked twice for 16 yards