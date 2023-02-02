Tom Brady By The Numbers: Breaking Down The NFL Legend’s Notable Statistics

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady appeared to have wrapped up his illustrious NFL career Wednesday when he announced in a video he was “retiring for good.”

Brady spent the final three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP and two division titles. He finished with a losing record in 2022 for the first time in his career as a starter but still managed to drive the Buccaneers to the postseason.

They lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

The NFL legend’s voice crackled while he was sitting on the beach talking into his phone and addressing the millions and millions of people who watched him on game days — whether it was for the Michigan Wolverines, New England Patriots or the Buccaneers.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” he said in the video. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So … I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

“I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady posted several photos of his family, friends, teammates and coaches on his Instagram story.

The 45-year-old set several records in his NFL career, some of which may never be broken. The numbers around Brady are remarkable and should be celebrated by anyone who watched him play the game.

1

The Patriots’ Tom Brady getting some pregame advice from Drew Bledsoe at the RCA Dome. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The number of times Tom Brady finished a season with a losing record as a starter. It came in the final season of his career with the Buccaneers. It’s also the number of games he played during his rookie season in 2000 as a backup to Drew Bledsoe.

2

The number of times he decided to walk away from football

3

This Feb. 3, 2008, file photo shows New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, left, and his coach Tom Coughlin looking at the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they celebrate after the Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The number of MVPs he won over the course of his NFL career and the number of his first-team All-Pro selections. It’s also the number of Super Bowls he lost — twice to Eli Manning’s New York Giants and once to Nick Foles’ Philadelphia Eagles.

4

The number of times he led the league in passing yards, including in the 2021 season, when he posted a career-high 5,316 yards. It was also the number of games he sat out for his “Deflategate” suspension.

5

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady of the Buccaneers accepts the Lombardi Trophy from general manager Jason Licht after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Fla. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The number of Super Bowl MVPs he won and the number of times he led the league in passing touchdowns.

7

The number of Super Bowl titles Brady won during his career.

11

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together 11 seasons after Gronk was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2010. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The number of years Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

12

Rob Gronkowski (87) of the New England Patriots reacts with Tom Brady (12) after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium Dec. 24, 2017, in Foxboro, Mass. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The number Brady wore with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

15

The number of Pro Bowls to which he was selected.

19

The number of division titles he has as a starting quarterback.

23

The number of seasons he played in the NFL and the age he was when he started his NFL career.

25

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The deficit Brady and the Patriots faced in Super Bowl LI in 2017 when the team pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

35

The number of wins he had in playoff games.

40

The age at which he became the oldest player to win an NFL MVP

45

Brady’s age during this week’s retirement announcement.

99

The number of different receivers he threw touchdowns to.

1997

Tom Brady played for the Michigan Wolverines for four seasons. During his tenure, Brady’s record as a starter at Michigan was 20-5, and he won a national championship in 1997. Brady was drafted 199th overall by the New England Patriots. (Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The year Michigan won the national championship. Brady was a backup to Brian Griese at the time.

199

The pick in the NFL Draft where the Patriots selected him out of Michigan.

251

The number of wins he had as a starting quarterback.

505

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium Feb 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (REUTERS/Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports)

Brady threw for 505 yards in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a Super Bowl record.

507

Where Brady was selected in the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. Brady was a solid catcher in high school but chose to pursue football instead

649

The number of touchdown passes he threw during his career during the regular season, an all-time record.

2000

The year he was drafted.

2001

Drew Bledsoe at a news conference Jan. 31, 2001. (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The year he replaced Drew Bledsoe as the Patriots’ starting quarterback and changed the course of history.

2028

The year he’s eligible for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

89,214

The number of passing yards he recorded during his career in the regular season, an all-time record.

$332.9 million

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at Regency Village Theatre Jan. 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Brady’s career earnings from his playing career, according to Spotrac .

This article was contributed by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News Digital.