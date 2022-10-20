Tom Brady Apologizes For Ridiculously Comparing Playing In The NFL To Military Deployment

Tom Brady began his Thursday press conference by issuing an apology in regard to his recent comments in which he compared an NFL season to being deployed in the military. The veteran quarterback said that it was “a very poor choice of words.”
“I made a statement about playing football and the military and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady told the media. “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there and people that may have taken it a certain way, so, I apologize.”
Tom Brady’s Awful NFL – Military Comparison
Brady has taken a lot of heat this week after the comments he made on his ‘Let’s Go’ podcast. His “poor choice of words” came while trying to portray to guest Kevin Durant his work-life balance, and how difficult it is.
“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady explained. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”
BLACK HAWK DOWN VETERAN HILARIOUSLY TROLLS TOM BRADY’S MILITARY/NFL COMPARISON
It goes without saying that playing in the NFL making millions of dollars then returning home to your family and friends is nothing like serving your country.
Brady knows that, and as he eluded to, it was a terrible choice of words.
