Tom Brady And The Bucs Benefit From Soft Roughing The Passer Call

Late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady took a sack that could have completely changed the outcome of the game.
It was third down with the Bucs up by six and the Falcons about to get the ball back with a chance to win. Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett busted through the Bucs offensive line and corraled Brady.
But wait. It seems that at least one official thought the play was just a bit too much.
The penalty kept the Buccaners’ drive alive and allowed them to seal the victory.
You can bet that the call drew quite a reaction online.
The Buccaneers retained possession and won the game 21-15.
You rarely see so many people on the same page, but it sure seems that unless someone is a Bucs fan, they found that call completely befuddling.
Brady went 35 for 52 throwing for 351 yards and one touchdown. Of course, no one will be talking about that.
All the focus — rightfully so — will be on that egregious call.
“Soft”?
That call doesn’t even register on the Mohs Scale.
I’ve always been a Brady fan, but even I admit that too often throughout his career the refs and the league have either given him calls or have created rules to protect HIM directly. It’s getting old. I think both the NFL and the NBA will get back a few fans when Brady and LeBron finally retire.