Tom Brady And The Bucs Benefit From Soft Roughing The Passer Call

Late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady took a sack that could have completely changed the outcome of the game.

It was third down with the Bucs up by six and the Falcons about to get the ball back with a chance to win. Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett busted through the Bucs offensive line and corraled Brady.

But wait. It seems that at least one official thought the play was just a bit too much.

This very well might be the worst roughing the passer call in NFL history pic.twitter.com/DBejlYpd9N — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2022

The penalty kept the Buccaners’ drive alive and allowed them to seal the victory.

You can bet that the call drew quite a reaction online.

The roughing the passer on Brady was the worst call I have seen in a long time. Falcons got robbed — Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 9, 2022

That’s a bulljive call against Jarrett. That was not roughing the passer on Brady. pic.twitter.com/LAL5JBKzIc — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 9, 2022

I know we overreact to penalty calls. But the roughing the passer called on Grady Jarrett against Tom Brady was one that legitimately makes you wonder about the legitimacy of the sport. It was a routine tackle. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 9, 2022

Lmao roughing the passer for sacking Tom Brady. What even is this sport anymore ? — Sam Dekker (@dekker) October 9, 2022

This was called roughing the passer.



Just put flags on everyone at this point. Roger Goodell and weak snowflakes have ruined the NFL.



What happened to the aggression and spirit that beat the Nazis? pic.twitter.com/2hjXw4ayuk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2022

The Buccaneers retained possession and won the game 21-15.

You rarely see so many people on the same page, but it sure seems that unless someone is a Bucs fan, they found that call completely befuddling.

Brady went 35 for 52 throwing for 351 yards and one touchdown. Of course, no one will be talking about that.

All the focus — rightfully so — will be on that egregious call.

