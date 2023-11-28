Indiana Players Flood Transfer Portal After Tom Allen’s Firing

Videos by OutKick

Indiana football players are fleeing the program like it’s a sinking ship.

The Hoosiers fired Tom Allen over the weekend, and the former Indiana coach is being paid an incredible $20 million to not work. What a life it is to be a fired major college football coach. Well, while Allen is counting his money, players are fleeing the Hoosiers like it’s a scramble for the lifeboats on a ship that’s going down.

As of late Monday afternoon, a total of 13 players had already jumped in the transfer portal. There will certainly be more to follow.

Some significant names that will garner attention include Phillip Dunnam III, Kahlil Benson and Donaven McCulley.

Indiana offensive linemen Kahlil Benson, Carter Smith and Zach Carpenter are in the transfer portal.



Hoosiers now have 13 players in the portal today. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 27, 2023

Indiana players rush to the transfer portal.

Players leaving after a coach gets fired and a new leader is hired isn’t exactly new. Not every program does what Deion Sanders and Colorado did where there’s a complete roster flip, but a handful of guys leaving is pretty normal. In fact, players leaving happens even when a coach isn’t fired.

However, more than a dozen players jumping in the transfer portal within roughly a 24-hour window since Allen’s firing seems incredibly high.

Indiana has been really bad the past few seasons. The Hoosiers have just nine wins since the start of 2021. That’s absolutely awful.

Now, the university is searching for a new head coach and a lot of players don’t intend to wait around to find out who it is. Guess the random Jon Gruden speculation wasn’t enough to keep players interested. Shocking.

Indiana fired Tom Allen after several bad seasons. Now, Hoosiers players are entering the transfer portal. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It certainly appears things will get much worse before the situation gets better in Bloomington. The roster being blown up isn’t a positive sign before a new coach has even arrived in town. Are you an Indiana fan? Let me know what you think about the fluid situation with the Hoosiers at David.Hookstad@outkick.com.