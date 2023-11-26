Indiana Fires Tom Allen, Owes Him Incredible Buyout: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Indiana reportedly has pulled the trigger on firing Tom Allen after another disappointing season.

The Hoosiers made the decision to fire the program’s embattled head coach Sunday, according to the IndyStar.

He ends his time at Indiana with an abysmal 33-49 record. However, Allen won’t be missing any meals in the near future because he’s owed a fat buyout.

Indiana will pay Allen $20 million in buyout cash, according to the same IndyStar report. The massive buyout had been seen as a potential roadblock, but it appears it wasn’t enough of one to save Allen’s job.

He's leaving Bloomington with suitcases of money.

Indiana reportedly fires Tom Allen. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Allen receives massive buyout after being fired by Indiana

College football coaches getting massive payouts after being fired is a story as old as time, and they seemingly just get bigger and bigger.

There’s no better job than that of a fired D1 football coach. Jimbo Fisher received roughly $76 million after being shown the exit.

Tom Allen’s $20 million isn’t even in spitting distance of Jimbo’s golden parachute, but something tells me he’s not going to be hurting for cash at any point during the rest of his life.

The most frustrating part for Indiana fans is there was a brief glimmer of hope he could turn the program around.

Indiana owes Tom Allen $20 million buyout. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana finished the COVID shortened 2020 season 6-2 after a successful 8-5 2019 campaign. Fans started to believe Indiana could compete. That’s where the good news ended for fans of the Hoosiers. The team is 9-27 over the past three seasons, and Allen has now been shown the exit.

To make the situation worse, no major coach is salivating to move to Bloomington to take over one of the weaker programs in what will be an outrageously stacked Big Ten starting in 2024 when it expands.

Who will Indiana hire to replace Tom Allen? (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Allen is gone and a very rich man for his troubles. As for Indiana, a massive rebuild is now underway. Best of luck to the Hoosiers.