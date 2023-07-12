Todd Phillips’ Banned HBO Documentary About Fraternities, ‘Frat House,’ Is A Hidden Gem

Videos by OutKick

How far are college frats willing to go in their hazing?

If you’re pressed on how to kill an hour of your time today, watch the most shocking movie about college fraternities (available on YouTube).

In 1998, Todd Phillips — director of movies like “Road Trip,” “Joker,” “The Hangover” and “Old School” — popped on the film scene with a gonzo-style documentary about American fraternities titled “Frat House.”

It’s “Animal House” truly gone off the hinges.

The hourlong independent film observing hazing culture in frats is the funniest, darkest and most absurd witness of the near-torture practices happening behind the scenes (and often in underground dungeons).

To capture the insane and honest footage, Todd Phillips, who co-directed the doc with Andrew Gurland, subjected himself to hazing as a normal pledge to infiltrate the Sopranos-like gang of frat members, hypnotized by the pleasures of misery.

Gurland bowed out of filming early after hazing activities sent him to the hospital.

The footage that made “Frat House” was so shocking that the doc went unreleased by HBO. The film is full of obscene content and was protested by fraternity brothers that participated in the movie without understanding the ramifications of releasing the footage.

“Frat House” won the Grand Jury Prize at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival.

The doc put Todd Phillips on the map after Ivan Reitman (famed Hollywood director) watched the film at Sundance and fell for it.

From issuing death threats to making pledges eat barf and sit in a dog cage, “Frat House” banks on college hazing gone wild.

To this day, it’s the only HBO documentary issued a ban by TV. Enjoy!