Georgia OC Generating NFL Interest After Back-To-Back National Titles: REPORT

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is reportedly drawing the attention of NFL leaders.

Monken is fresh off his second straight national title with the Bulldogs, and he might have shown enough to return to the NFL.

Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the Georgia OC “has garnered” interest to return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator. Monken previously spent time in the NFL with the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Browns.

One college coach I'm hearing has garnered NFL OC interest from teams this cycle: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Has had a successful run with the national champion Bulldogs and is also former OC of Bucs and Browns. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 16, 2023

Will Todd Monken return to the NFL?

It’s been a few years since Monken last dabbled in the NFL world, and he’s certainly been an outstanding OC with the Bulldogs.

Georgia averaged a staggering 40.7 points a game this past season and 501.1 yards a game. In 2021, the Bulldogs averaged 38.7 points per game and 442.8 yards a contest. Not only did Georgia’s offense improve this season, but it improved by a noticable amount. That’s two straight seasons of massive numbers that ended with national title rings.

It’s not hard to understand why NFL GMs and team presidents might gauge his interest in a potential return.

Todd Monken reportedly generating NFL interest. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Monken might be open to potential movement.

It’s also worth noting that Monken recently made some comments about job security and loyalty. He made it pretty clear coaching football is a job at the end of the day and not much more.

He said the following shortly before the College Football Playoff started:

Let’s not kid ourselves about what we do. I’m paid to score points and run the offense, and that relationship only goes so far. And I don’t want it any different. He’s my boss. My job is to work my ass off and for us to be as good as we can be on offense. The moment I don’t see it that way [is] the moment I’m wrong. This is a business. I’ve done organizations where ‘this is a family.’ This isn’t a family. You’re going to fire me if we suck, so don’t say it’s a family. This is the way it is. This is what we choose to do. This is a business, and I get it that way my job is to do the best job I can for Kirby Smart and our players. That’s hard. It’s a hard job. It’s hard to win a lot, and that’s part of it.

That would seem to indicate he’d be open to moving to greener pastures if he felt he had a better opportunity.

Will Todd Monken stay in Athens? Will an NFL team bring him back to the world’s highest level of football? Time will tell, but he absolutely deserves to get a look. There’s no doubt about that.