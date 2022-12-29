Georgia OC Shares Blunt Comments On How Football Isn’t Family

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken doesn’t believe playing football is anything like being in a family.

The Bulldogs will play Ohio State in the CFP semifinals Saturday night, and all eyes are on Georgia to see if Kirby Smart’s team can repeat.

Well, ahead of the game, Monken made it crystal clear he doesn’t view coaching as being part of a family. He knows if things go south, he’ll be looking for a new job.

Monken said the following about his outlook and relationship with Kirby Smart, according to Rivals:

Let’s not kid ourselves about what we do. I’m paid to score points and run the offense, and that relationship only goes so far. And I don’t want it any different. He’s my boss. My job is to work my ass off and for us to be as good as we can be on offense. The moment I don’t see it that way [is] the moment I’m wrong. This is a business. I’ve done organizations where ‘this is a family.’ This isn’t a family. You’re going to fire me if we suck, so don’t say it’s a family. This is the way it is. This is what we choose to do. This is a business, and I get it that way my job is to do the best job I can for Kirby Smart and our players. That’s hard. It’s a hard job. It’s hard to win a lot, and that’s part of it.

Georgia OC Todd Monken kept it very real.

Say whatever you want about Monken and the Bulldogs, but you definitely can’t say the man isn’t honest.

He definitely kept it 100 when talking about his outlook on coaching, his job status and how he views being on a coaching staff.

The Georgia OC is also correct. People love to talk about how being involved with sports is the same as being part of a family.

There are definitely a lot of similarities when it comes to trust, looking out for each other and fighting for a common goal. However, your dad won’t fire you because you’re bad at your job (unless you work for the family business, perhaps).

If you don’t get the job done in the world of sports, you’ll be shown the exit so fast your head will spin. It’s just the nature of the beast and Todd Monken knows it.

When teams stumble, coaches lose their jobs. We all know it. Look no further than Mike Gundy’s recent outburst for proof of how real that fact is.

Fortunately for Todd Monken and Georgia, the Bulldogs have been on a great run. No matter what happens Saturday, his job is very safe.