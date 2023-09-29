TJ Watt Says Having Multi-Millionaires Onboard Put Him At Ease During Steelers Flight Scare

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker TJ Watt hopped on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and gave details about a harrowing ordeal the Steelers had on their flight home from Las Vegas.

The team was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City around 5 a.m. Monday. Some reports referred to it as an “uneventful” emergency landing, to which I’d argue there is no such thing.

Now, Watt is giving his take on what happened on the way home from Sin City.

"Hearing code yellow and flight attendants you've prepared for this isn't a fun feeling..



Once we landed we were in Kansas City on the airplane for five hours" ~ @TJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bPrkPJ0vYl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 29, 2023

The Steelers star was asked if the situation was scary, and he gave a few details about what it was like onboard.

“Yeah,” he said. “Hearing ‘Code Yellow; flight attendants you have prepared for this,’ everyone’s grabbing their seatbelts, isn’t a fun feeling.”

I’ve always heard that if you get nervous during a flight, you should glance over at the flight attendant. If they’re staring straight ahead like nothing is up or mixing you up a Jack and Coke then everything’s probably cool.

This method of soothing one’s nerves does not sound like it would have worked Monday morning on the Steelers’ charter plane.

TJ Watt Had A Better Way Of Staying Calm

However, Watt had another way of calming his nerves, which kicks my way of doing it square in the keister.

“I do have to admit it, I got some comfort in knowing I was on the flight with our team owner and a bunch of other multi-millionaires, so I knew they’d hopefully take every precaution known to man to get us down safely,” Watt reasoned.

Makes sense to me. No rich people have ever died in plane crashes, right?

Watt then talked about how he and his teammates killed a surprise 5 hours in KCMO.

“Once we were down we were in Kansas City on the airplane for 5 hours,” Watt said. “So there was a lot of Dunkin’ Donuts being passed around, a lot of breakfast pizza. Nothing nutritious, nobody slept, but we overcame the adversity and here we are.

Watt’s Steelers have a date with the 1-2 Houston Texans on Sunday. If that goes south, they can blame the lack of sleep or the breakfast pizzas.

