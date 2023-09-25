Steelers’ Plane Makes Emergency Landing, Cam Heyward Jokingly Blames Minkah Fitzpatrick

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ team plane made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday morning. The team was traveling back to Pittsburgh following its win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Multiple reports out of Pittsburgh reported that the plane landed at KCI Airport just before 4:00 AM CT because of oil pressure failure in one of the engines. Fire trucks were at the scene inspecting the Airbus A330-900, according to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, which had a news crew aboard the plane.

Burt Lauten, the senior director of communications for the Steelers, confirmed the news of the emergency landing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

While tensions on the plane may have been high for a moment following the announcement of the emergency landing, based on Cam Heyward’s posts on X, it wasn’t too nervy for too long.

Heyward joked that the plane was making an emergency pit stop as a result of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s roughing the passer call. He also jumped on the trending topic that is Travis Kelce – and Taylor Swift dating rumors given the plane made its stop in Kansas City.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

The Steelers improved to 2-1 on the season with their 23-18 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Next up for the Steelers is a trip to Houston to take on the Texans, which picked up a surprising win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.