Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins Applauds Isaiah Simmons’ Move From Former Team to Giants

Former Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins approved Thursday’s trade between AZ and the New York Giants, adding slight shade at his ex-team.

The Giants acquired linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a former seventh-overall pick, from the Cards for a seventh-round pick.

Hopkins called the trade a “steal” for the Giants, adding some laughing emojis to really drive the “loss” for the Cardinals.

Safe to say, Hopkins is hardly a fan of his former teams.

“The Giants just got a steal in @isaiahsimmons25, 7th rounder,” Hopkins posted on Twitter / X. He later deleted the post.

Yes, Simmons is an intriguing acquisition for the Giants. Linebacker has long been a weak spot on the G-Men’s defense. However, Simmons is far from a finished product, as evidenced by the seventh-round pick sent to Arizona.

Simmons can tackle — accruing 258 total in three seasons. When it comes to coverage and pressure at the line, Simmons underwhelmed the Cardinals.

In three years, Simmons has logged 7.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, four interceptions, 16 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

While Hopkins has a point with the Giants’ solid investment in Simmons, odds are he mainly posted it to spite the Cardinals.

Hopkins, now a member of the Tennessee Titans, was released by the Cardinals in May. Arizona refused to commit to Hopkins for the next two years and let him test free agency.

Hopkins signed a two-year deal with Tennessee.