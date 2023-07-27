DeAndre Hopkins Eviscerates Houston Radio Host, Then Deletes It Because It Probably Was Just A Bit Much

Videos by OutKick

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has moved on to the Tennessee Titans, and even with a stop in the desert after his stint with the Texans, some fans in Houston are still not happy with him.

One such person is Houston radio host Sean Pendergast. He tweeted a video of Hopkins on the field at Titans training camp and decided to have some fun with it.

He goofed on Hopkins for having missed a bunch of games after leaving the Texans.

Rare footage of DeAndre Hopkins practicing! https://t.co/q5TyUhYzwl — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) July 26, 2023

By no means the funniest joke in the world, but I guarantee that Pendergast thought this tweet would be nothing more than a throwaway that would be good for a few yuks then slide down the timeline.

That is not how it panned out.

Perhaps unexpectedly Hopkins found the tweet and then threw an absolute haymaker in response… that he then deleted.

Fortunately, at least one Twitter user had some quick screenshotting reflexes so that the rest of us can see what exactly he said.

Deandre Hopkins just out-smacked a 5x Smackoff champ pic.twitter.com/zCXBy8221s — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) July 27, 2023

Sweet mother of god… Pendergast hit him with a peashooter and Hopkins opened fire with a howitzer.

Did Hopkins do college radio? Because invoking someone’s wife over something minor is a move straight out of the shock jock handbook.

I can see why he probably decided to nuke that tweet seeing as his response was wildly incongruent to what initially said.

Still, if Hopkins were to get in trouble for this exchange (not sure how or why that would happen, but humor me for a second) he could blame it on that fake DeAndre Hopkins that was texting people.

