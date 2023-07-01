Titans RB Hassan Haskins, Girlfriend Both Arrested After Wild Fight Broke Out Over Instagram ‘Like,’ Naked Snapchats

Videos by OutKick

In a tale as old as time, we’ve had another domestic dispute over an Instagram like. This time, it involved Tennessee Titans RB Hassan Haskins, who was arrested and charged earlier this month after allegedly strangling his girlfriend after she liked another guy’s Instagram picture.

Buckle up.

It all started way back on June 22 when, according to a police report obtained by ESPN, Haskins and girlfriend Makiah Green got into an argument over the like, resulting in Green allegedly throwing Haskins’ shoes on the floor.

Haskins, a second-year back out of Michigan, then allegedly told her to stop. She didn’t, and he proceeded to push her to the ground, threw her on the bed and strangle her.

The fight, according to the report, continued with the two slapping each other.

“We are aware of the situation and gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement Friday night, according to ESPN.

Titans RB Hassan Haskins and girlfriend have second incident

Social media will be the end of us. Hell, it may have already happened.

Feel like these stories happen all the time, but they come fast and furious during the offseason. What’s the old saying in the NFL? Coaches worry most about the time between the end of mini camp and the beginning of training camp?

Case and point.

And yes, it gets worse.

Another alleged incident occurred earlier this week when the two were at dinner. According to the report, Haskins allegedly left Green at the restaurant, and she had to take an Uber home.

When Green pulled up, she saw the Titans’ second-year running back in the house and allegedly threw a glass at him and ran for the bedroom.

That’s when Haskins then kicked the door down and the two started to argue, resulting in Green allegedly ripping a $5,000 chain off his neck.

Nope, not done yet.

Haskins retaliated by allegedly smashing Green’s phone. Green then grabbed Haskins’ phone, where she apparently saw Snapchats of naked girls. Again, a tale as old as time.

Upon seeing that, Green then did the only reasonable thing and smashed Haskins’ phone. Eye for an eye.

Nope, still not done!

Haskins then told the police that Green attacked him with a broom, choked him from behind and threw his PlayStation 5 against the wall.

Green was also jailed and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and felony vandalism.

Haskins is scheduled to appear in court July 10.

In the meantime, I’m thinking these two need a break.