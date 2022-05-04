‘Titans Missed Their Window’: Clay Travis

As a fan for more than 20 years, OutKick Founder Clay Travis believes A.J. Brown is the best wide receiver the Tennessee Titans have ever had.
Travis said the team missed their window by not keeping Brown and said “[Ryan] Tannehill’s tenure with the Titans is over” — he believes Tannehill knows that as well.
TITANS TRADE AJ BROWN, LEADING CLAY TO SAY, ‘BYE RYAN TANNEHILL
Travis doesn’t believe in Tannehill and thinks choosing not to pay Brown is a big loss for the Titans.
Watch Clay Travis’ full take here:
One CommentLeave a Reply
There were several wideouts during the Houston Oilers heyday in the 90’s. Drew Hill was the tops of those guys. He caught everything and out ran everybody. 00 Ken Burrow during the Bum Phillips era gave defenses something other than Earl to think about.