‘Titans Missed Their Window’: Clay Travis

As a fan for more than 20 years, OutKick Founder Clay Travis believes A.J. Brown is the best wide receiver the Tennessee Titans have ever had.

Travis said the team missed their window by not keeping Brown and said “[Ryan] Tannehill’s tenure with the Titans is over” — he believes Tannehill knows that as well.

Travis doesn’t believe in Tannehill and thinks choosing not to pay Brown is a big loss for the Titans.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: