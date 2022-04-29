Tennessee Titans Trade AJ Brown To The Eagles; OK’s Clay Travis Reacts

The Tennessee Titans traded away wideout AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Tennessee is sending Brown to Philly for pick no. 18 and a 2022 third-round pick. The Titans used the pick to select Arkansas wideout, Treylon Burks. The 6-foot-2, 225-lb. Burks will carry great expectations on his shoulders as Brown’s de factor successor in Tennessee.

AJ Brown had been sitting out Titans offseason programs in opposition of the lack of a contract extension.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown and the Eagles immediately agreed to a contract extension. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal, with $57 million guaranteed.

In 13 games for the Titans last season, Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the trade:

“Titans just admitted they aren’t a title team. Total rebuilding move. Bye Ryan Tannehill,” Clay tweeted.

He added:

“Titans fans waited over twenty years for a truly dominant wide receiver, finally got one, and traded him away after the quarterback they gave $100 million to turned into a total bum in his two home playoff games. Rebuilding time.

“My 11 year old is talking up Burks to me. ‘You gotta be more optimistic, dad. He torched Alabama, AJ is injury prone and the Eagles gave AJ too much money.’ Ah, the optimism of youth. I’ve seen too many Titan wide receiver busts to be confident in any WR pick.

“This AJ Brown trade just makes me hate Ryan Tannehill more. This is all his fault. I’m never getting over his shitty, indefensible disaster of a performance against the Bengals.”

