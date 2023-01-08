Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver have known each other for seven years. They both committed to play college football at the University of Pittsburgh in the Class of 2016, they both played five years for the Panthers, and they both were drafted into the NFL in 2021.

Hamlin and Weaver are close. They talk to each other at least once a week.

Titans LB Rashad Weaver honors Damar Hamlin with No. 3 painted on his eyeblack and his friend’s signature hand signal.

(Image courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

When Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, it hit Weaver hard. He spoke to media earlier this week and struggled to talk beyond 90 seconds before he was overcome with emotion.

#Titans Rashad Weaver wasn’t only teammate with Damar Hamlin at Pitt but they are very good friends ❤️@RamonKaylaWill pic.twitter.com/sB7NnIAp8g — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) January 3, 2023

On Saturday, a few hours before the Titans took the field for a must-win game against the Jaguars, Hamlin posted on Instagram with his first public comments since the harrowing incident. He remains in critical condition, but is progressing as well as he can.

806 miles away from where Hamlin is hospitalized in Cincinnati, Weaver wore No. 3 on his eyeblack in honor of his former teammate and friend in Jacksonville.

Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver, who was teammates with Damar Hamlin at the University of Pittsburgh for 5 seasons, has Hamlin's #3 on his eyeblack tonight pic.twitter.com/Pyz4Eyl1j6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 8, 2023

And then, midway through the second quarter, an incredible sports moment proceeded to unfold.

Damar Hamlin was with Rashad Weaver in spirit.

On the field at TIAA Bank Field, every ‘3’ on the 30-yard-line was outlined in red to honor Hamlin.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 07: A detailed view of the painted 30-yard line to honor Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

On 1st-and-10, the Jaguars had a broken reverse play result in a fumble. The loose ball landed right on the ‘3’ and Weaver recovered.

It was remarkable, and emotional.

To make the moment even more special, Tennessee scored off of the turnover. In a way, Hamlin scored through Weaver and the Titans. It was