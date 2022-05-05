Titans Explored Idea Of Trading For Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson

Before selecting rookie Malik Willis in the third round of last week’s NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans explored the idea of adding two superstars in an effort to unseat incumbent QB Ryan Tannehill.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson were atop Tennessee’s wishlist of pre-draft Tannehill replacements. Though they ultimately struck out on both, their combined interest and the drafting of Willis, should have Tannehill on high alert.

“There is a lot riding on this season for Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans,” Schefter said during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live. “They were dipping their toes in on Aaron Rodgers during the offseason before he re-signed in Green Bay. They checked in on Deshaun Watson and found that he wouldn’t be traded in the division.”

What’s interesting is that because of his league-high cap number, there was a good chance that Tannehill likely still would’ve been rostered by Tennessee had a trade gone down. And he would’ve no doubt been rostered as the backup to either Rodgers or Watson. That means Tannehill would’ve quickly gone from unwilling mentor to mentee.

Earlier this week Tannehill seemed less than enthusiastic about the topic of a mentorship program, telling reporters: “We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor (Malik Willis), but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

As OutKick’s Alejandro Avila detailed Tuesday afternoon, Tannehill’s unwillingness to mentor was widely panned by many, including NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

For now, Tennessee will head into the fall with Tannehill again entrenched as the starter and Willis waiting in the wings. Tannehill’s last outing saw him throw three interceptions in a home playoff loss to Cincinnati.

“This gives Tennessee one year to bring in Malik Willis, to get to know his game, to bring him along, to grow him, while it sees what it has from Ryan Tannehill,” Schefer added.

Seems awfully noisy in the Music City.

