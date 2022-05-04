Kurt Warner Sacks Ryan Tannehill For Refusing To Mentor Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans had their future in mind when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Though the Titans have enjoyed sufficient success with Ryan Tannehill as their starter, a lack of nerve and production in their recent postseason run put Tennessee in difficult standing with their QB.

Tannehill appeared to take the selection to heart when he was asked on Tuesday if he would work as a mentor to the rookie QB, which the veteran declined.

As relayed by OutKick’s Armando Salguero, Tannehill said the following on Willis:

“I mean, that’s part of being in the quarterback room, the same room. We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape; we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

NFL legend Kurt Warner wasn’t inspired by Tannehill’s response and tweeted out:

“I will never understand the ‘I’m not here to mentor the next guy’ mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & I’ll be that guy, happy to help in any way I can!

Tannehill’s upbringing in the NFL under former Miami Dolphins starter Matt Moore put the Titans vet on the hot seat for opting not to pay it forward.

With Tannehill leaving much to be desired as a 34-year-old QB on the back nine of his career and without a true No. 1 wideout on the offense, Mike Vrabel and the Titans coaching staff are expected to prime Willis for the starter’s role sooner than later.

