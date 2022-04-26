Titans’ Derrick Henry & Actor Reese Witherspoon Join Nashville Soccer Club Ownership Group

Nashville Soccer Club (SC) announced Tuesday that Titans running back Derrick Henry, actress and Nashville native Reese Witherspoon and media and technology investor Jim Toth have joined the team’s ownership group.

The announcement comes with the team set to play its first match in the newly-minted GEODIS Park, with all 30,000 seats sold to see Nashville SC host the Philadelphia Union this Sunday. GEODIS Park will be the largest soccer specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, cementing Nashville as a major player in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The inclusion of Henry in the ownership group brings significant cache to the team, with Henry arguably the most accomplished professional athlete playing in Nashville today. The NFL All-Pro and 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year said Tuesday that being a professional sports owner is a dream that started as a kid growing up in Yulee, Florida.

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” Henry said. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

Witherspoon, meanwhile, comes on as a Nashville native, who has seen the growth that has taken place in the city over the years. Professional sports teams in Nashville have been successful, with the Titans routinely selling out Nissan Stadium every home game and the Predators fourth among NHL teams in total attendance this season.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state,” Witherspoon said. “One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience.

“The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I’m thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!”

