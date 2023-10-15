Titans Defense Breaks Out ‘Tea Time’ Celebration After INT

Videos by OutKick

If you fancied a cup of tea watching the Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens game in London, the Titans’ defense has got you covered.

With roughly eight and a half minutes to go in the third quarter and his team down 18-6, Tennessee defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted an errant Lamar Jackson throw.

The pick set up the struggling Titans offense in prime territory to score. Shortly after making his pick, Murphy-Bunting ushered his defensive teammates to go to the endzone. Normally, defenses try to look swaggy as they pose for a group photo in front of the cameras.

But the Titans thought outside the box with their celebration. And the choice was perfect.

Given the game’s location and the crowd in attendance, the defense chose the perfect celebration for the moment. All that’s missing from the “Tea Time” routine are some scones. Or some toast and jam. Or maybe some scones AND toast and jam.

Sorry, hungry thoughts just rushed through my head.

Titans Defense Provided Impact Play Tennessee Desperately Needed

Just 13 seconds after the Murphy-Bunting celebration, Titans running back Derrick Henry found pay dirt with a 15-yard rushing touchdown. The score served as a much-needed break for a struggling Titans offense and cut the deficit to five points (after the successful extra point).

THE KING 👑



Titans cash in on the Lamar INT



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/qEmd4KDFa0 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 15, 2023

Before that sequence of events, the Titans were not doing much right anyway. While their defense was stout, offense and special teams prevented the Titans from getting any momentum. The play that personified the Titans afternoon up to that point came when return man Kyle Phillips fumbled a punt. With prime field position, the Ravens kicked a 28 yard field goal to extend the lead before halftime.

1 second left in the half, what a mess for the #Titans, crazypic.twitter.com/Vqo0YbGFlPhttps://t.co/opjj34l1ur — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

But the celebration after the interception shows at least the Titans defense is enjoying themselves. Maybe their enthusiastic energy will spread to the offense, who desperately need a jolt with time winding down.