DeAndre Hopkins Wants Nothing To Do With Fumbling Kyle Philips

DeAndre Hopkins is doing his best Mean Girls impression.

The five-time Pro Bowler basically said, “You can’t sit with us” on Sunday when his fellow receiver tried to join him on the bench.

Fresh off a fumble, Kyle Philips took a seat on the Tennessee Titans sideline. But as soon as Philips sat down, Hopkins got up and walked away.

Complete with the side eye! That’s cold.

Granted, it’s also possible the whole thing is a coincidence. Maybe a coach called Hopkins over. Maybe he needed to get up and stretch. Or maybe he was trying to get an early jump through the tunnel so he could have himself a little halftime snack.

But the timing is certainly suspect.

Because the exchange happened just after Philips muffed a punt to give the Baltimore Ravens the ball back with just 1 second left in the half. This mistake allowed the Ravens to tack 3 points onto their lead before heading into the locker room.

Oof. And it only added insult to injury for Philips when the team’s star veteran wide receiver wanted nothing to do with him.

Philips is a second year wideout from UCLA. Since being drafted in the fifth round by Tennessee in 2022, the 24-year-old has just eight catches for 78 yards.

But DHop hasn’t exactly been playing like the superstar he once was. Could be Hopkins, could be quarterback Ryan Tannehill or it could be the play calling. But regardless of who you want to blame, DeAndre Hopkins has 26 catches for 365 yards through five games. He has yet to score a touchdown as a Titan.

So instead of worrying about who’s sitting next to you on the bench, maybe worry about who’s actually getting into the end zone.

