Titans Decide What’s Next With Offensive Coordinator Following Drunk Driving Arrest

It is accurate to say Todd Downing’s time as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator is not super solid following last week’s drunk driving arrest but the club is sticking with him for now.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that Downing will continue as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Titans are preparing for a Sunday game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vrabel said the team would wait on the legal system to handle the matter for now.

“We’ll just wait for everything to play out and then, obviously, if the decisions we make requires us to be held accountable, then we’ll do that,” Vrabel said, referring to Downing. “Our focus now has got to be on Cincinnati. That’s what I told the team, that’s what I expressed. I’m confident we’ll do that.”

Vrabel added, “This is where we’re at right now. That could obviously change.”

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. (Getty Images)

Titans To Make Another Downing Decision Later

Downing was charged with speeding and arrested on a charge of driving under the influence early Friday morning. The arrest occurred soon after the team returned to Nashville from a big victory in Green Bay on Thursday night.

The NFL and the Titans have said they are both monitoring the legal process. The club also has been conducting its own investigation into the matter.

If Downing is convicted or pleads to a lesser charge it could be a violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy

The irony is that the win over the Packers was perhaps Tennessee’s most complete game on offense. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for a season-high 333 yards and the club scored a season-high 27 points.

