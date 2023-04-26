Timberwolves Investigating Anthony Edwards After Tossing Chair At Nuggets Personnel; Staff Members Press For Assault Charge

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards faces a potential assault charge after flinging a chair at Ball Arena during a postgame outburst.

Via the video that was included in this report, looks like the contact was unintentional from Edwards — picking up a chair and tossing it to the floor while running to the tunnel.



The article said two staff members were “injured” and asked to press charges against Edwards. https://t.co/f7kdF8eUyh pic.twitter.com/wqMNyGv9SP — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) April 26, 2023

Anthony Edwards Faces Potential Assault Charge

Footage of the incident shows Edwards walking to the locker room in apparent frustration, grabbing a chair and swinging it. The chair landed near two Nuggets staff members, both of whom asked to press charges against Edwards, claiming the incident led to bodily injuries, according to DenverSports.com.

The Minnesota Timberwolves put out a statement acknowledging the assault claim against Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota’s statement read: “We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves were eliminated from the postseason following Tuesday night’s Game 5 loss (112-109) against the one-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards averaged 31.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds against the Denver Nuggets in Round 1 (five games).

The T-Wolves had clawed their way to the first round: first losing to the Lakers in Play-In Game 1, then out-muscling the Oklahoma City Thunder in Play-In Game 2 to enter the postseason.

Realistically, the team won’t be in danger of losing Anthony Edwards over the incident. The footage doesn’t show any deliberate targeting, appearing like a “heat of the moment” burst.

After facing character questions leading up to his first-overall selection in 2020, Edwards has shown poise not just in big moments, but in front of the mic.

Anthony Edwards dropped 34 PTS, 6 REB, and 5 AST in the Timberwolves Game 4 win.



He spent his postgame interview praising his teammates 💯



📺 Game 5 | Tuesday | 9pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/nOKGzb6OYO — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2023

Time and time again, this first round of the NBA Playoffs has proven to be unpredictable when it comes to players’ conduct.

From flying elbows to the groin, stomps to the chest or WWE-like chair work, tempers are running wild in the Association.

