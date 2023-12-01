Tim Tebow Owned-Minor League Hockey Team Has A Name And You’ll Dig It If You’re Into Lake Monsters (And Honestly, Who Isn’t?)

Videos by OutKick

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tim Tebow was going to be adding “minor league hockey team owner” to his resume. Now, his team has a name.

If you dig lake monsters — and who doesn’t? — you’ll dig the new Lake Tahoe ECHL team’s identity.

On Thursday it was revealed that the new Tebow-owned team will be called the Tahoe Knight Monsters and they’ll begin play in 2024.

The team’s logo and spiffy black, teal, and gold color scheme were revealed as well.

The #ECHL's newest team, which begins play in October 2024, has unveiled its name and logo.



Welcome to the Tahoe Knight Monsters!



🔗 – https://t.co/agtC7iaw0m pic.twitter.com/Uywn9bn2Ng — ECHL (@ECHL) December 1, 2023

“We are so incredibly excited to introduce our team’s name for our fans and for the region,” the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing people together for fun family entertainment, as well as making a positive impact in this community.”

Now, I fancy myself something of a cryptozoology enthusiast. You won’t find me sitting in the woods at night waiting for Bigfoot to hit a tree trunk with a stick. However, I will watch the occasional History Channel documentary where people do that.

Lake monsters are sighted all over the world (typically in lakes) and the naming convention is usually the same. Loch Ness’ monster is called Nessie. The Chesapeake Bay’s monster is called Chessie. So, it makes sense that the creature that supposedly cruises around Lake Tahoe is called “Tahoe Tessie.”

That’s where the team got its name and logo.

Are you ready to #TessTheWaters with us?

–

Get Merch Now ➡️ https://t.co/QosnaWkD0g pic.twitter.com/xGC8dkBpkT — Tahoe Knight Monsters (@Knight_monsters) December 1, 2023

No Official Word On Who Tebow’s Team Will Be Affiliated With, But There Are Clues

The ECHL announcement of the team’s name didn’t say anything about the team’s NHL/Affiliation, but given the team’s location and the use of the word “Knight” in the name, it’s probably safe to assume that this will be the next ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. At the moment, that organization’s ECHL needs are currently fulfilled by the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

That’s considerably less convenient for calling a player up to the AHL on short notice…

If you want another clue that the Knight Monsters will be affiliated with Vegas, peep their additional logos.

Closer look at many of the new Tahoe @Knight_Monsters logos. And this isn’t even all of them. I’m told we’ll get more details soon! #ECHL pic.twitter.com/ZTJ6dA5WCE — icethetics (@icethetics) December 1, 2023

Yup. Those two on the left are shields just like the ones used by Vegas and Henderson.

The Vegas Golden Knights just unveiled the name and logo for their AHL franchise: the Henderson Silver Knights. Check out the link below for our coverage



What do you guys think of this branding?



📷: insta/hendersonsilverknights https://t.co/XRyPNy5XlE pic.twitter.com/HhRw6DXVR0 — Jersey Nerds (@The_JerseyNerds) May 29, 2020

I wouldn’t bet the farm on this all panning out, but it sure seems to be the case.

This is a solid look. It’ll look right at home in the ECHL with some really creative team names and logos (shoutout Orlando Solar Bears).

Tebow is in on the Tahoe Knight Monsters along with businessman David Hodges. The team will be the 29th ECHL franchise.

