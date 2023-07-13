Tim Tebow Is Going To Own A Minor League Hockey Team In Lake Tahoe

Videos by OutKick

2007 Heisman Trophy-winner and Florida Gators great Tim Tebow is adding something completely new to his resume: minor league hockey owner.

This comes as earlier this week the ECHL — think of it as Double-A hockey, two steps below the NHL — announced the team would be adding a new team in Lake Tahoe.

#ECHL Board of Governors approves Expansion Membership for Lake Tahoe to begin play in 2024-25 Seasonhttps://t.co/NpJJxFsx6F — ECHL (@ECHL) July 10, 2023

Attached to that announcement was this other announcement about Tebow’s involvement in the yet-to-be-named club.

The team, which will be named later, will be owned by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC, and will be managed by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. — ECHL (@ECHL) July 10, 2023

The former NFL QB and minor league baseball player will own the team along with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC.

The new team will begin play in 2024-25 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, a 4,200-seat arena set to open later this month,

The Reading Royals and Maine Mariners compete during the 2023 ECHL Playoffs. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Tebow’s Lake Tahoe Team Joins Growing League

This will be the ECHL’s 29th franchise. This means the league is closing in on matching the NHL and AHL’s total of 32 teams a piece. This will mean that every team in the league has an NHL and AHL Affiliate.

At the moment, there are 4 NHL teams without an ECHL affiliate. Those are the Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, and Arizona Coyotes.

There could be some serious shuffling between now and when the team joins the league. The Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks may want to take a look at making the team their next ECHL affiliates. Their current ones are based in Savannah, Georgia and Wichita, Kansas respectively.

That’s a bit of a haul from where they and AHL teams are based.

No word yet on what the team will be called, but in the ECHL you’ve got to have a great name. That’s at the top of the list. They’re going to have to compete with brilliant names. We’re talking Indy Fuel, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Wheeling Nailers, Newfoundland Growlers, and perhaps best of all, Orlando Solar Bears.

All of those are home runs, and there are plenty more around the ECHL. Tebow and company will need to bring something special to the table.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle