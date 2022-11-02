Tim McGraw Rocks His Dad’s Jersey During The World Series

Tim McGraw showed up to the World Series rocking the same jersey number worn by his dad Tug.

Tim’s father Tug McGraw won the World Series with the Phillies back in 1980, and the country music star showed up to watch Philadelphia dismantle the Astros 7-0 Tuesday night wearing number 45.

The Phillies are now up 2-1 in the series.

Country music star Tim McGraw is wearing his father’s Phillies jersey at tonight’s game 🙌



His dad, Tug McGraw, won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980. pic.twitter.com/8d49mgABoQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2022

Tug McGraw was an MLB standout.

While Tim McGraw might be a music sensation and the star of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883,” his dad was a hell of a baseball player.

Tug McGraw won the World Series twice. Once with the Mets and once with the Phillies. He was also a two-time MLB All Star and played nearly two decades in the MLB.

Whenever a family has a superstar baseball player and the faces of one of the best shows on TV in “1883,” you know the genes are strong.

The “1883” star wasn’t always close with his father.

Tim McGraw and his father Tug didn’t always have a close relationship. Tug and Tim’s mother didn’t have a relationship past what was a very brief interaction.

The man who played James Dutton eventually formed a relationship with his father when he needed money for college.

Prior to that they’d only met a couple times, and Tug told Tim he wasn’t interested in being family, according to The New York Post. When Tug agreed to pay for his son’s college, it started a relationship that carried through to his death in 2004.

Tug McGraw won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Now, 42 years after his father won a World Series with the Phillies, Tim returned rocking the number 45 in honor of his father. It goes to show a man always wants a relationship with his father. A touching moment for Tim McGraw, the fans and everyone else watching.