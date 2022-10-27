Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Official Release Date

“1923” will officially hit TV screens in mid-December.

The latest “Yellowstone” prequel with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be premiere on Paramount+ December 18, according to a release from the network.

The target date had always been the end of 2022, and fans now have an official day to circle on the calendar.

Harrison Ford will star in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923.” Helen Mirren also stars in the show. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The series will follow the Duttons during “the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

“1923” isn’t the first “Yellowstone” prequel.

“Yellowstone” has been an incredible hit ever since it premiered in 2018. The show with Kevin Costner took the world by storm, and has resulted in several more series.

“1883” with Tim McGraw premiered in December 2021, and was excellent. Now, Ford and Mirren will take the lead in “1923.”

Judging from the plot description, we’re in for a wild time. If there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan, the man only makes hit.

Everything he touches tends to dominate the conversation in the entertainment world. When he gets involved with something or decides to write a new project, it almost always turns into a monster hit.

“1923” premieres December 18 on Paramount+. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

We’re about to be on a run for great entertainment. “Yellowstone” returns November 13, “Tulsa King” premieres November 13, “Jack Ryan” returns December 23 and “1923” premieres December 18. That’s a murderer’s row of TV to enjoy.

As a “Yellowstone” fan, I can’t wait to dive into “1923.” Expectations are high, and I can’t wait to see what Taylor Sheridan brings fans.