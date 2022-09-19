‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Adds A Major Star To The Cast

“1923” has added another star to the cast.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” star Robert Patrick is also now a member of the cast, according to TVLine.

Robert Patrick joins “1923” cast. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

The latest “Yellowstone” prequel will follow the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” according to the same report.

“Yellowstone” continues to dominate the entertainment world.

The first “Yellowstone” prequel – “1883” – was a smash hit, and the original series has been the best show on TV ever since it premiered in 2018.

“Yellowstone” is dark, gritty, incredibly intense and a very fun time. Instead of lecturing viewers, the Taylor Sheridan production focuses on being entertaining. Fans have responded by making it one of the most-watched shows in recent memory.

After the success of “1883,” Paramount+ is bringing viewers “1923” with an absolutely loaded cast. If it’s even a fraction as good as the prequel with Tim McGraw, it’ll 100% be worth watching.

The “Yellowstone” universe continues to grow. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

How could any show with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Patrick be bad? The answer is it can’t. Taylor Sheridan is a genius, and everything he touches turns to gold.

“Yellowstone” and “1883” were both home runs, and I have no doubt “1923” will be the exact same when it premieres in December 2022.

The “Yellowstone” universe is a hit with fans. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the “Yellowstone” universe as we have them at OutKick.