‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Adds A Major Star To The Cast

“1923” has added another star to the cast.
The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” star Robert Patrick is also now a member of the cast, according to TVLine.
The latest “Yellowstone” prequel will follow the Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” according to the same report.
“Yellowstone” continues to dominate the entertainment world.
The first “Yellowstone” prequel – “1883” – was a smash hit, and the original series has been the best show on TV ever since it premiered in 2018.
“Yellowstone” is dark, gritty, incredibly intense and a very fun time. Instead of lecturing viewers, the Taylor Sheridan production focuses on being entertaining. Fans have responded by making it one of the most-watched shows in recent memory.
After the success of “1883,” Paramount+ is bringing viewers “1923” with an absolutely loaded cast. If it’s even a fraction as good as the prequel with Tim McGraw, it’ll 100% be worth watching.
How could any show with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Patrick be bad? The answer is it can’t. Taylor Sheridan is a genius, and everything he touches turns to gold.
“Yellowstone” and “1883” were both home runs, and I have no doubt “1923” will be the exact same when it premieres in December 2022.
