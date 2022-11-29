Kanye West Abruptly Storms Out of Tim Pool’s Interview While Discussing Antisemitism Controversy

No one is safe from the ire of Kanye West.

With a tail of controversy involving serious concern over antisemitism remarks, West is hitting the public spotlight and managing to somehow take more steps backward.

Fresh off a trip to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and an announcement to run for president of the United States in 2024, the rapper joined YouTuber Tim Pool’s show to discuss his recent controversies. The interview was cut short when West abruptly stormed out of the interview after Pool slightly pushed back on antisemitic remarks.

Kanye West just stormed out of Tim Pool’s podcast less than 10 minutes into the show when Tim pushed back against @kanyewest’s claims that Jewish people control the world.pic.twitter.com/EVEKmWHqbb — OutKick (@Outkick) November 29, 2022

West started on the subject by alleging that Jewish people were working to put him in jail for trying to shine a light on the “pulled strings” in the media. He frequently referred to the idea of overruling Jews as “they,” hesitant to make a direct reference.

Joined by political provocateurs Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, West and Pool discussed other topics that showed just how long gone and out of whack Ye’s philosophies are.

“And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting on my arm. And I almost shed a tear almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Pool avoided using Ye’s jargon to discuss the issue.

“The corporate press,” Pool said. “I don’t use the word – as the way I guess you guys [do],” regarding Fuentes, Yiannopoulos and Ye’s use of Jews with their negative implications.

Pool tried sympathizing with Ye, claiming he saw West’s coverage as a form of mistreatment toward the rapper but refusing to see Jewish people in a similar light.

“And I think I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you,” Pool said. “I’m not even. I don’t use the word in the way I guess you guys use it.”

Ye walked off the set, being asked, “Are you afraid of the press?” as he stormed away from the conversation after Pool’s resistance. The host watched on as Nick Fuentes also left to check on West.

West’s ramblings included his belief that “Zionists” are planted throughout the media. He also called out ex-president Trump and 2024 hopeful / Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “players” of the Invisible Hand-like influence on America that West has grown paranoid over.

“I thought it was more Malcolm X, but I find out I’m more MLK because as I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” Ye noted earlier in the 20-minute interview.

Considering Pool’s centrist platform openly accepted Ye for an interview when nearly even outlet in America won’t, amid his crazy streak, it’s surprising to watch the rapper storm off mid-interview.

“This is a grown man behaving like a child, and it’s incredibly embarrassing,” OutKick’s David Hookstead commented on the erratic scene.

There’s no telling what this guy will do next.