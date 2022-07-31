Tim Dillon thinks WNBA player Brittney Griner needs to take a pro-America stance once she returns to the USA.
The basketball star has been in Russian custody for months after allegedly having banned hash oils, and government officials might trade arms dealer Viktor Bout to free her.
If that happens, Dillon wants Griner to become the most pro-American person on the planet.
“If we bail you out, then enough. Don’t say anything other than – I want you to be Candace Owens level patriotic if we trade a Russian arms dealer for you. That’s all. That’s all I’m asking,” Dillon said on the latest episode of “The Tim Dillon Show.”
He further added, “I’m just telling you, just be grateful. You were in a foreign country smoking hash. Nobody has to get you, but if this corpse Biden arranges to get you somehow by trading this high value Russian guy, just be happy about it. Just enjoy it … Don’t be negative in any aspect if you’ve just been brought back from Russia.”
It’s hard to argue with Dillon’s logic, despite him obviously doing it for comedic effect. If you’re not happy to be back in America after months in a Russian jail, I’m not sure anything could ever make you happy.
The situation even becomes clearer when you remember Griner has taken bold stances about America.
Most notably, she refused to take the floor for the national anthem during WNBA games and didn’t believe the song belongs in sports at all.
Again, if sitting in a Russian jail doesn’t make you pro-America, it must just not be possible. Russia is a horrific country, and spending time in their prison system should be as blunt of a lesson as you’ll ever get about how much better America is.
Will the woke crowd come for Dillon’s comments? Sure, but I’m also confident plenty of rational people agree with him!
LOL yeah don’t hold your breath
Mr Dillon has obviously never researched the total predictability of the woke terrorists going way back before there was “woke”. Griner will be specifically instructed by her handlers to double down on her anti-American rhetoric … and she will do as instructed.
.
She’s not worth it. If she were a White male, this wouldn’t even be in the news. Keep her there and make her do the entire 10 years. She already pled guilty, make her learn her lesson