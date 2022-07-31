Tim Dillon thinks WNBA player Brittney Griner needs to take a pro-America stance once she returns to the USA.

The basketball star has been in Russian custody for months after allegedly having banned hash oils, and government officials might trade arms dealer Viktor Bout to free her.

If that happens, Dillon wants Griner to become the most pro-American person on the planet.

Tim Dillon discusses Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“If we bail you out, then enough. Don’t say anything other than – I want you to be Candace Owens level patriotic if we trade a Russian arms dealer for you. That’s all. That’s all I’m asking,” Dillon said on the latest episode of “The Tim Dillon Show.”

He further added, “I’m just telling you, just be grateful. You were in a foreign country smoking hash. Nobody has to get you, but if this corpse Biden arranges to get you somehow by trading this high value Russian guy, just be happy about it. Just enjoy it … Don’t be negative in any aspect if you’ve just been brought back from Russia.”

It’s hard to argue with Dillon’s logic, despite him obviously doing it for comedic effect. If you’re not happy to be back in America after months in a Russian jail, I’m not sure anything could ever make you happy.

Will Russia release Brittney Griner? (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The situation even becomes clearer when you remember Griner has taken bold stances about America.

Most notably, she refused to take the floor for the national anthem during WNBA games and didn’t believe the song belongs in sports at all.

President Biden has reportedly proposed a trade to get back Brittney Griner. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Again, if sitting in a Russian jail doesn’t make you pro-America, it must just not be possible. Russia is a horrific country, and spending time in their prison system should be as blunt of a lesson as you’ll ever get about how much better America is.

When will Brittney Griner return to America? (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Will the woke crowd come for Dillon’s comments? Sure, but I’m also confident plenty of rational people agree with him!