Tim Allen Denies Allegation He Flashed Pamela Anderson

Tim Allen is pushing back against a claim from Pamela Anderson that he flashed her on the set of a TV show.

Anderson, who has been in the news as she promotes her new book “Love, Pamela,” claims in the book that the star comedian exposed his penis to her on the set of “Home Improvement.” She was 23-years-old when the alleged incident happened in 1991.

Pamela Anderson accuses Tim Allen of flashing her on the set of “Home Improvement.” (Photo By Getty Images)

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” the legendary model wrote in the book, according to Variety.

However, Allen is hitting back and claims the allegation is complete nonsense.

Tim Allen responds to Pamela Anderson.

Allen, who was the star of “Home Improvement” during its incredible eight year run, released a statement to Variety making it clear he believes the allegation is false.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Allen told the Outlet.

Tim Allen denies the allegation he flashed Pamela Anderson on the set of “Home Improvement.” (Photo By Getty Images)

Anderson regularly appeared on the early seasons of “Home Improvement,” which dominated the TV industry for years on ABC.

She eventually went on to star in “Baywatch,” which turned her into a legit superstar.

Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed her on the set of “Home Improvement.” (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

Make sure to check back to OutKick for more information as we might have it on this claim.