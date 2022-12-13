Peyton Manning Shares Hilarious Pamela Anderson/Bill Belichick Story

Bill Belichick apparently had a pretty simple plan to get Pamela Anderson to the Pro Bowl one year.

Peyton Manning revealed during the Patriots/Cardinals Monday Night Football game that the six-time Super Bowl champion invited former Chargers long snapper to the Pro Bowl for one one reason and one reason only: he was dating Pamela Anderson at the time.

Bill apparently thought the super model might enjoy some time poolside.

Pamela Anderson didn’t accompany her then-boyfriend David Binn to the Pro Bowl. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

“Bill thought the players would like seeing Pamela at the pool in Hawaii. She didn’t come, but that’s a cool Belichick story,” Manning told audiences Monday night during the game.

In a clip shared by Dov Kleiman, Binn actually spoke with OutKick contributor David Choa, and further elaborated on the true story.

Pamela Anderson-Bill Belichick story:



Bill selected Long-Snapper David Binn to the Pro-Bowl because he was dating Pamela Anderson at the time and he thought players would like to see Pam in the pool in Hawaii. She didn't come.



Bill: "Remind me why the f**k I invited you then?" pic.twitter.com/FRFAfAVvYC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2022

Bill Belichick was wheeling and dealing with this scheme.

Bill dropping a “Remind me why the f**k I invited you” line is just incredible. The whole story as shared by Binn and Manning is incredible.

Bill Belichick is notorious for not showing any emotion. It’s almost like he’s allergic to smiling. It’s simply not allowed.

Yet, we all know he has a solid sense of humor deep down and might even be a bro at heart. Inviting a long snapper to the Pro Bowl just because you hope he brings Pamela Anderson is an all-time great coaching scheme.

David Binn was invited to the Pro Bowl in hopes he might bring Pamela Anderson. (Photo By Getty Images)

Did it work? No, but not all plans end in success. It’s the attempt that matters. Bill Belichick is a big guy when it comes to effort, and at least he made an effort.

Now, did David Binn deserve the Pro Bowl bid? Who knows, but that’s not really the point. He was Pamela Anderson’s boyfriend, and Bill Belichick had to use that to his advantage.

Peyton Manning shares hilarious story about Bill Belichick and Pamela Anderson. (Credit: Getty Images)

