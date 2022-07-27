Woman Spent Over $50k To Look Like Pamela Anderson

Georgina Epitropou wanted to transform herself into a confident woman from the normal girl who blended into the background.

So she spent a small fortune, a little over $52,000, doing so.

The 39-year-old from West Sussex, England had multiple boob jobs, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift, filler, and Botox. All to look like her idol, Pamela Anderson.

Simon Jacobs/ CATERS NEWS

Georgina said of her new look, “My idol is Pam Anderson.

“I’ve been obsessed with her look since I first watched Baywatch and always knew there was a specific look I wanted to achieve when I began my transformation in 2015.

“I loved the blonde hair, big boobs, small waist and big bum.”

She might have missed the mark by a little bit

She nailed the blonde hair, big boobs, small waist and big bum. But I’m going to go out on a limb here and say she looks nothing like Pamela Anderson. Not even Pamela today, at 55.

Simon Jacobs/ CATERS NEWS

It’s not all that surprising that she overshot her goal. This happens all the time when people get into plastic surgery to look like someone else. Especially their favorite celebrity.

There was probably a point where she got close enough to resembling the former Baywatch star, but she clearly went flying past that mark. She’s now almost a cartoon version of her idol.

But you’re probably not going to be able to convince Georgina of that.

She likes her new look and the 34KK boobs that go along with it. In fact, she had to travel abroad to get them that big, because they won’t do breast implants of that size in the UK.

Bigger isn’t always better

“I had my first boob job in the UK in 2017, but I always knew I wanted them to be bigger. I could only go to a certain size in the UK,” Georgina explained.

“So I had the rest of my surgeries abroad as they’re more open-minded. I couldn’t have achieved the look I wanted to in this country.”

Simon Jacobs/ CATERS NEWS

Now I know exactly what you’re thinking. What did she look like before all of the plastic surgery? I can confidently say a lot better than she does after the surgery.

Did she have the normal girl look she was trying to get rid of? Sure she did. But I can’t imagine anyone preferring her new look over what she used to look like.

Simon Jacobs/ CATERS NEWS

Simon Jacobs/ CATERS NEWS

Maybe I’m wrong.

According to Georgina, I am. She loves her new look that requires hundreds of dollars to maintain, and she claims men love it too.

“Men usually love my look, and women hate it. I feel amazing about the fact that I am soon to be 40 and I look great and feel more confident than ever!”

Whatever makes you happy I guess. Also, I’ll have a few of whatever she’s having!