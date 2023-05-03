TikTokers: ‘Terrified And Confused’ Why People Were Standing For American National Anthem

Videos by OutKick

The future of America should concern you.

A new TikTok video has gone viral after the person who posted it was not only confused, but also thought it was ‘dangerous’ that people were standing for the United States’ national anthem.

“By far the most dangerous situation I’ve ever been in,” the TikTok caption read while also including the hashtags #getout, #illegal, #whitepeoplethings, and #GodBlessAmerica.

The video was taken as the Star-Spangled Banner was being played at a California restaurant. Some of the customers stood up when the anthem randomly came on – apparently something this TikToker didn’t know was customary.

But it wasn’t just the author of the post that was ripping their fellow Americans. Hundreds of TikTokers did the same via the video’s replies. And they’re honestly quite sad and disturbing.

The responses ranged from people being unaware that you are supposed to stand for the national anthem out of a sign of respect, to those that had legitimate animosity towards being an American.

JUST READ SOME OF THEIR COMMENTS:

Ryan: “At a baseball game everyone stopped and stood, I kept on walking to the bathroom. 🚶‍♂️”

Ruby: “This feels like a horror movie.”

M: “america is so scary you would never see this in the uk”

KRL: “What in the hell is going on?”

Tessa_: “Omg thats so cultish.”

Mar: “This is so scary”

Nembetsu: “I would have genuinely be scared for my life.”

Gio: “America is so narcissistic.”

The negative comments continue on and on – some even argue with those that appreciate the act of respecting the flag.

Standing for the national anthem has been customary from schools to sporting events. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LACK OF PATRIOTISM IS GROWING ACROSS AMERICA

What’s so concerning about the video is that it shows a growing trend that is happening across the country. The younger generations have become so indoctrinated with American hatred and being taught that America is at fault for the world’s problems, that they are now turning on their own country.

Our political leaders have made us so divided all in the name of lining their own pockets with lobbyist money and saying whatever it takes to get reelected, that their actions now finally have consequences.

If people think that it’s ‘dangerous’ that people stand for the national anthem, we are screwed as a society.

What IS dangerous is people having such a warped view of what America stands for, that they are not only mocking, but downright angry at those that show any pride for the country.

This isn’t just an isolated TikTok incident either. A poll from earlier this year showed that Gen Z’s are the least patriotic generation with just 16% of 18 to 25-year-olds saying they were proud to live in the United States.

It doesn’t matter if we want to describe it as the younger generation being entitled or just ignorant, the bottom line is that this is a disturbing trend that is only getting worse. Definitely not what you want as America faces increasing international threats from China, Russia and other countries.