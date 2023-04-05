Texas Fans Continue Appreciation Of Air Force Baseball With Patriotic Postgame Chant

Videos by OutKick

Texas baseball and Air Force have a unique relationship that has only grown over the last few years. The Falcons have traveled to Austin to face the Longhorns on multiple occasions, including the postseason, and it has created a special bond between the two schools and their fanbases.

Every student that graduates from the United States Air Force Academy must serve in the military.

Although the commitment length depends on a cadet’s career and other opportunities, every graduate must serve at least five years on active duty and three years on inactive reserve. Graduates who complete pilot training have a longer service commitment.

All those who attend the Academy, just north of Colorado Springs, will later go on to serve our country. It is a truly admirable decision, especially for student-athletes.

Instead of choosing to play baseball at a program that would allow them to play professionally, or get an office job after graduation, they elect military service after their playing careers. In addition, they must balance the life of a military academy student, which is rigorous in its own right, with the life of a student-athlete.

Here's the interview with 'Coach Kaz', I STRONGLY suggest watching the full thing. So much respect for these dudes that are going to be leaders and do so much more than playing ball on a field. pic.twitter.com/WtRsGAhU7H — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 4, 2023

As such, they command the utmost respect, and Texas fans are always appreciative.

Air Force and Texas share a special bond.

Air Force won a midweek matchup in the Lone Star State last season in one of the biggest upsets of the year. Longhorns fans, though disappointed about the loss, applauded the Falcons as if they were their own.

America's Team 🇺🇸 Air Force beats Texas 14-2 in their C-17 Aircraft Heritage jerseys 🔥 @AF_Baseball pic.twitter.com/Gvb2sTTAZ4 — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) April 20, 2022

A few months later, Texas got its revenge with a win in the Austin Regional final. Following the game, the crowd chanted “U-S-A” as players on the field at UFCU Disch-Falk Field joined together to sing The Eyes of Texas and God Bless America.

Air Force then returned to the City of The Violet Crown on Tuesday.

#AmericasTeam is back in Texas to take on the Longhorns! pic.twitter.com/EUzoffhx3u — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) April 4, 2023

Although the home team came out on top, you wouldn’t know based on the reaction of those in the stands.

They celebrated the Falcons for their service, as the players again stood in solidarity with the victor’s rallying cry.

Chants of U-S-A! ring through The Disch as the home crowd applauds @AF_Baseball



Handshakes for all, and again, ALL CLASS from AF as they stand behind Texas for the Eyes.



CAN WE PLEASE MAKE THIS AN ANNUAL SERIES? 🥹



I am FOREVER an Air Force fan! 🤘🦅#HookEm x #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/PCEUdYlgr2 — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) April 4, 2023

Air Force baseball is as honorable it comes, and Texas fans are quick to give them the respect that they deserve. U-S-A! U-S-A!