TikToker Shares Body Hack Involving Shaking Boobs To Release Trapped Air For Those Having A Hard Time Burping

Have you ever had air trapped in your chest but couldn’t get it out with a burp? I’m sure that’s happened to everyone at some point or another.

If you’re a woman with big boobs there’s an easy body hack to get the trapped air to come out in the form of a burp. All you have to do is grab one of your boobs, move it to the side, and shake it out.

This is apparently a signal to the body that there’s some air trapped and it’s time to burp. Don’t take my word for it, I’m not the one who shared the body hack.

The person responsible for getting the word out is a TikToker by the name of Garage Gremlin, aka frumptruck, “Your friendly neighborhood sewer rat.”

She says, in a video that has more than 1.5 million views so you know it’s true, “I would not lie to my followers. This is very important. For some context, if you have breasts and you get air trapped in your chest, like you have to burp but you can’t.”

“Pick up a titty, pull it to the side, shake it out. You’re going to burp every single time I guarantee it. This is just like a body hack that I discovered when I was taking this medication that made me not able to burp.”

A Garage Gremlin guarantee is good enough for me, but I have to know. Does it work for everyone? Maybe, maybe not. According to the frumptruck, she can only guarantee that it will work for those with large breasts.

Does The Boob Shaking Body Hack Work For Everyone?

She explained, “A lot of people wanna know if it works for small chests. I don’t know. I don’t have a small chest (humble brag).”

“If you do have a small chest try it out and let me know if it works.”

Now before we get into whether or not it will work on those with smaller chests or not we have to see that it works at all. A follow-up video with proof that it works for both men and women dropped a few days after the original.

There you have it a new body hack. I’m not sure how one makes this discovery and I wouldn’t recommend shaking various body parts around in an attempt to “cure” anything. But this one can go down in the book of home remedies.