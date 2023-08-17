‘No Bra’ TikTok Trend Has Gen Z Ladies Declaring ‘Let [Boobs] Be Free’

Videos by OutKick

Now here’s a Gen Z cause OutKick founder Clay Travis can get behind.

Noted boob-supporter Travis, who was banned from ever appearing on another CNN property after declaring there are two things he’d take a bullet for — “the first amendment and boobs” — has to love what he’s seeing over on TikTok where one of the hottest trends of August 2023 is the ‘No Bra’ revolution where the Zs have advocated for it being time to “Let [boobs] be free!”

Here at a website founded on boobs and the first amendment, it is our duty to the nation to help bring awareness — or, amplify, as the cools Zs like to call it — to the cause.

According to the bulldog reporters over at the New York Post, an astounding 600 million ‘No Bra’ hashtags have been used on TikTok and there’s even a #nobrachallenge that has racked up over 9 million views.

“I don’t know what she’s cooking, but the yams are done,” one astute observer commented on a video where a #NoBra challenge participant is trying to cook up a meal for her man.

Over on the TikTok account of “vaninileon,” who claims her “boobs are her personality,” viewers learn more about this no bra lifestyle and why it’s so freeing, especially during the summer months.

In a video titled, “How to going braless in public for the first time,” Vaninileon walks potential No Bra contestants through the ins and outs of going braless.

“Tip number one, wear something tight,” the Nostradamus of the No Bra Challenge told her fans. “Trust me on this one. If your nipples are going to show, they’re going to show. There will be less jiggle, less bounce. You’re welcome.

Seems simple enough, ladies.

Moving along, it’s tip for tip two.

“Wear something dark, it’s more inconspicuous,” Vaninileon reminds the rookies.

Tip 3: Don’t make eye contact with people walking by. “You want to know whether people are looking at you? Doesn’t matter,” the Challenge coach says.

And finally, if people look at you, they’ll forget about you.

“Free your boobs. Good luck,” Vaninileon concludes like a guest speaker giving a commencement speech.

Over at Elle, the fashionistas of the world are even joining in on the revolution. “With the rise of remote work and a new focus on bodily autonomy, many women are reevaluating their relationship with undergarments,” the online magazine (are they still publishing a print edition?) declared in June.

That’s right, while Clay Travis was fighting COVID bros and college football conferences that refused to return to the gridiron, women around the world were freeing their boobs. COVID made Clay insanely rich and he got a boob revolution out of it at the same time.

“I’m a 42H and I haven’t worn a bra since June 2020,” a marketing manager based in Montreal told Elle. Yes, the woman does wear sports bras, but she’s completely shed the tradition bra from her wardrobe.

“Bras were always uncomfortable, never fit right, and left marks on me. I stopped wearing them around the same time that I started making real efforts to like my body, and part of that was me accepting that, yeah, my boobs are big and they sag a bit, but that’s fine and I’m hot,” the woman continued.

Even boomers like 64-year-old TikToker Karen Lee Poter say they’re joining the cause.

In one of her latest videos, Karen tells viewers she’s an “over 60 risk taker,” while announcing she crossed a “big milestone, I went out tonight, and guess what I didn’t wear – a bra!”

Stay wild, ladies. It’s just fabric and cables. Let ’em loose. Have some fun. Live your life.